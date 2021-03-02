Virginia Marvel Pemberton, 84, died February 25, 2021 in her little apartment at Amber Hills in Prosser, Wash.
She was born to Ruth and Wendell Pemberton in Susanville, Calif. on July 7, 1936.
Virginia attended grade school in Grandview, junior high school in Granger, and high school in Sunnyside, Wash. After graduating from high school, she attended Rick’s College in Rexburg, Idaho for a year before becoming a gourmet cook and nanny for various families in the Seattle and Yakima areas.
When Virginia ended her career, she returned to the Sunnyside area to live close to her family.
Virginia was a faithful, lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved teaching little children in Primary.
Later in life she would share her testimony with the many caregivers at Amber Hills.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents Ruth and Wendell Pemberton; her brother Richard Pemberton; and her sister Shirley Knott.
Virginia is survived by her sisters Gerene (John) Anderson of Ogden, Utah, and Carma Lynn Bos of Sunnyside.
A celebration of Virginia’s life will be held Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sunnyside Ward at 10 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.