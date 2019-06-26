W. Scott Sexton left us way too early, dying peacefully at his home on June 23, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was a warrior and battled with metastatic breast cancer for six years. How do you describe a lifetime in a few short paragraphs? This is for you, my friend and husband. It started in 1970, fourth grade, when I popped into your life and you disliked me because I told the teacher on you. In sixth grade you fell in love with me, but I loved you only as a friend, and you said you would marry me some day.
Through the high school years our friendship grew deeper and we were partners in crime. 1979 rolls around with high school graduation and a good-bye because you were off to Army basic training. After that, the years flew by, both of us doing our own thing, but always a phone call away. Then you’re back in the valley in 1989. Our trip to the mountains and somehow ‘Pancho and Lefty’ became our song. In 1990 I asked you to marry me and two months later we did, in Judge Noon’s tiny little office. BBQ’s at our first little house with Sade spinning on the record player, homemade hot sauce in the molcajete and smoked oysters. Then came our biggest and most important accomplishments, our three amazing children with good moral character and love for both of us.
Scott chose a career that suited him with a passion. He received his teaching degree through Heritage College in 2000 and was employed by Mabton School District. He truly cared about changing the lives of his students. Many will remember him as a teacher, mentor and coach who was tough, but cared about them and also taught greater life lessons.
Scott valued the relationship he had with each and every one of his students. They touched his heart in ways that cannot be explained. In addition, Scott was well known for his famous cakes, cooking and the ability to crack a joke and let out a hearty laugh.
But above all, Scott was a family man, his reason for life. He leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Gracie Sexton, daughters Rebecca (Nathan) Hall, Victoria (Edgar) Venegas and a son, Samuel Sexton and grandchildren, Kaiden, Cohen and Alexandra Hall, his mother Alexandra Sexton, sisters Jacqueline Costello and Laura Veliz and brother Shawn Sexton, step-siblings, Sandy (Alex) Carrizales, Trisha (Randy) Nash, and Marty (Lynaya) McCallum, sister-in-law Nancy (Bob) Gaston and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Dale Sexton.
At Scotts’ request, he will be cremated. A Wake and Celebration will honor this Mabton Viking at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Belma Square, 891 Belma Rd., Grandview.
We send out a heartfelt appreciation to Mabton School District, his colleagues and Hospice Heartlinks for all the support during this difficult year.
Those wishing to sign Scott’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home in care of cremation service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.