Waltirmore Sidney ‘Pete’ Johnson

Johnson, Waltirmore Sidney ‘Pete,’ age 80, of Sunnyside, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones, on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
He was born Sept. 28, 1940, in Toppenish to Sidney ‘Sid’ Waltirmore Johnson and Mildred ‘Millie’ Pantelef. He earned his GED while serving in the U.S. Military. He served at Ft. Bragg, N.C. and in the Military Reserve, 1963 through 1969. He married Linda Fuchs Nov. 15, 1969, and they shared 52 years together.
While Pete grew up helping on the family farm, he worked primarily as a Carpenter throughout the Pacific Northwest for 50 plus years. He was a man of many interests, including cars, hotrods, guns, hunting, motorcycles, cribbage and other card games, reading, was an avid observer of the stock market, and cherished spending time with his family and friends.
He was especially looking forward to the birth of his new granddaughter to be born this coming April. He was an active member of the Silver Dollar Cribbage Club and Sunnyside Presbyterian Church’s CrossFit Bootcamp.
He will be most remembered for his wit, humor, integrity, strength, and uncanny ability to see the good in every person who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents Sid and Millie, and his daughter Heather Johnson (1977–1982). He is survived by his wife Linda Johnson of Sunnyside; his daughter Stephanie, her husband Don Herrmann, and their children, Conner and Alexa; his son Lance and his wife Heather Johnson; his sister Lorna and her husband Joe Manning.
A memorial to celebrate Pete’s life will be held at a later date when all who knew him can gather.
Those wishing to sign Pete’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
