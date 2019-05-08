Willa Belle (Cavett) Walli was born on April 11,1937 to Paul and Lydia Cavett and went to be with her Lord and Savior May 2, 2019.
She was surrounded by 24 members of her loving family, including children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Willie was raised in Grandview and graduated from Grandview High School in 1955. She and Del Cherry were married in 1955 and had four children.
Willie raised her four children in Grandview. She worked as a waitress in her earlier years and then became a hair stylist in 1971. She retired from Neva’s Beauty Salon in 1983.
Willie and Justin Walli were married in December 1986. They enjoyed golfing and traveling together and having “social hours” with their many friends. They were also very active members of the Sunnyside Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.
After Justin’s death she joined pinochle clubs, as well as Nouvella Club and Bunko Club. She also enjoyed traveling with her special lady friends on trips planned by Betty.
Willie is survived by her four children, Cindy (Rod) Rattray of Sunnyside, Paula (Dwight) Atkinson of Grandview, Mike (Shelly) Cherry of Grandview, and Sue (Greg) Williams of Medical Lake. She is also survived by eight grandchildren Chelsee (Jacob) Pettibone, Kyle (Laura) Rattray, Carly (Scotty) VanBuren, Jackie (Josiah) Gust, Amanda (Stephen) Winkler, Kaylyn (Justin) Billings, Andy (Lori) Williams, and Samantha (Joe) Null. as well as 16 great grandchildren. She is also survived by two nieces, Cathy (Chad) Feuerborn, and Babette (David) Davis and one brother in law, Bill Timmons.
Willie was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Mary Lou Timmons and Anna Mae Davis, and her beloved husband Justin.
Memorial services will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 11, in the Sunnyside Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.
The family would like to thank Prosser Sun Terrace and Kadlec Hospital in Richland for their loving care of our Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sunnyside Holy Trinity Episcopal Church or Sunnyside Novella Club.
Condolences may be left for the family using our online guestbook at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
