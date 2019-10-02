William A. Oord went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at the age of 97.
William was born in Zillah, on July 3, 1922 to William Oord Jr. and Johanna Kleyn.
He was one of the first children christened at the Zillah Christian Reformed Church, which his father and grandfather helped build.
He attended school in Zillah and worked on the home place for his dad and grandfather.
He served in the Army in World War II. Upon returning from the Army he worked for the Deckers using horses. He married Anna Droge on June 18, 1946 in Manhattan, Mont.
He then farmed in the area wherever he could find work. He also worked at the Sunnyside Concrete Pipe Company, Yakima Cement and, in 1997, he retired from the Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District.
After retirement he and Anna traveled the West Coast and camped with family.
William (Bill) is preceded in death by his parents, William Oord Jr, and Johanna Oord; brother Jake (Dorothy) Oord; daughters Althea Henckel and Eileen Oord; great-grandson Cole Melcher and sister-in-law Fannie (Fred) Koekkoek.
Bill is survived by his wife, Anna Oord of 73 years; brothers Jasper (Mildred) Oord of Kennewick; and Garrett (Karen) Oord of Sunnyside; brother-in-law Stanley Droge of Manhattan; daughter Wanda (Larry) Dickinson; grandchildren Jani (Rod) Melcher of Lind, William Martin of Seattle, Jay (Joan) Henckel of Pasco, Patrick (Amanda) Martin of Spokane, Joel (Stephanie) Henckel of Seattle, Judson Center of Seattle; and Great grandchildren Alexis Melcher, Anna Shingledecker, Katie Henckel, Matthew Henckel, Luke Henckel, Megan Martin and Trent William Martin.
Viewing and visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Faith Community Church in Zillah. Graveside services will be held at the Zillah City Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.
Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.
