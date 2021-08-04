William “Bill” Gant, loving husband, father, grandfather (Papa), and great-grandfather – truly the quintessential family patriarch – passed away Monday, July 26 at Chaplaincy Hospice House, Kennewick, following a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Bill was born on August 12, 1940, in Outlook, where he grew up and attended school. It was there that he met Ray Johnson, Mac Chambers, and Bob Thomas, with whom he established lifelong friendships. He graduated from Sunnyside High School as a proud member of the Class of 1959.
After graduation, Bill married his high school sweetheart, Juanita Hoff, and attended Western Washington University, obtaining his undergraduate degree in Education. He went on to earn his Graduate Degree from Eastern Washington University.
A lifelong athlete, during this time, Bill was very active in many community basketball and softball leagues. Most of Bill’s life was spent in Sunnyside, until 2013, when he and Juanita relocated to Horn Rapids in Richland, to be closer to family and golf.
Bill lived an extraordinary life. Professionally, some of his proudest moments were the many rewarding years he spent as Principal of Sunnyside High School, especially those spent as Athletic Director, and his years serving as the WIAA District 5 Executive Director, achieving his goal of providing opportunities for all kids to participate in extracurricular activities.
He also had the honor of serving as a public member of the Washington State Board of Osteopathic Medicine, as well as serving as an elected member of the Sunnyside City Council. As recognition for all his years of service, Bill received a number of awards, most notably the Sunnyside High School Wall of Fame, and the WIAA Hall of Fame.
Extraordinary professional achievements aside, Bill’s greatest accomplishment was family. He was married to the love of his life, Juanita, for 59 blessed years. During that time, he basked in the joy of watching his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids (the “littles”) grow and flourish.
He is survived by wife Juanita Gant, Richland; children: Laroy Gant (Jenni), North Bend; Stacey Stearns (Ed), West Richland; Caryn Slack (Steve), Puyallup; Casey Gant (Becky), Richland; 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and sister, Judy Rand.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Chaplaincy Hospice House (the MOST amazing people in the world), 2108 W. Entiat Ave., Kennewick, WA 99336.
