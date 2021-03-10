William “Bill” George Minnich of Bellevue passed away on March 3, 2021 at the age of 90.
Bill was born February 2, 1931 in Sunnyside, Wash., the third child born to George Dewey Minnich and Ida Brallier.
He was raised in Sunnyside and later moved to Grandview where he graduated from high school in 1950. He attended Central Washington State College (now Central Washington University) and graduated with a BA in Economics in time to enter and serve in the US Army. For the next two years he was stationed at Fort Ord, California, Fort Holabird, in Baltimore, and Fort Lawton in Seattle.
He and Frankie Mae Kordes of Cle Elum met at college and were married at the Cle Elum Baptist Church in 1953. She survives him in Bellevue.
After his honorable discharge from the military, Bill worked for 36 years at the Seattle title company that began as Washtico Title, then transitioned to Pioneer National Title, and finally became Ticor Title Insurance. He was also a volunteer firefighter for the Bellevue Fire Department. Bill enjoyed playing sports growing up, and happily reconnected with sports in retirement.
He will be remembered for his love of camping with family and friends at Lake Kachess, studying archeology, playing basketball, volleyball, and tennis, and many years of annual family “Christmas in June” gatherings at his brother Ray’s house in Grandview. He was also an enthusiastic gardener. Bill loved his family very much and was a great supporter of his children’s school and sports activities.
At age 69, Bill experienced a traumatic brain injury, and though he lost the ability to live in all but the present, he retained his love for his family; his perseverance these past 21 years amazed us all.
Bill is survived by his wife of 68 years, Frankie Mae; his children Sandra (Michael) Minnich Brown, Gene (Pamela Griffin) Minnich, and Jennifer (Tim) Leavitt; six grandchildren Alex (Randi), Gavin (Lauren), and Garrett Brown, Alexandra Minnich, and Christopher and Kaden Leavitt; three great-grandchildren Griffin, Liam, and Hudson Brown.
He is also survived by his sister Beverly Smith of Wenatchee, several nieces, and a nephew.
He was pre-deceased by his parents and by his brother Raymond Minnich.
He was lovingly cared for the last 12 years by the family and staff at Newport House Adult Care Home in Eastgate.
Bill’s family will gather privately to celebrate his life.
