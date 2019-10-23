William ‘Bill’ Lewis

Willard ‘Bill’ Lewis, owner of Pacific Air Cargo in Seattle, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019 at the age of 73 in North Bend.
Bill was born at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital on June 23, 1945 to Emma June Lewis of Vernita, Wa. He graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1963 and continued his education at Yakima Valley Community College and the University of Washington.
Bill owned several businesses throughout his life. At age 21, he open the Crow’s Nest Tavern in Seattle and later expanded to taxi cabs, amassing a substantial fleet at Seattle’s Farwest Cab in the 1970s with his longtime friend, Harry Van Tassel. In the 90s, Bill started a Seattle-area courier business and grew it into Pacific Air Cargo — a logistics and freight forwarding service — until his retirement in 2008.
Bill enjoyed reminiscing his youth spent in the Yakima Valley, especially the Vernita Hills on the Columbia River. He fondly told stories of adolescent mischief and mishaps, often indicting many of his close friends — Joe Herber, Ron Pitney, Richard Riggs, Tom Jones, Bill Ireland, and Rob Weinstein, all of which are still close friends today.
Bill was a helpful man, often offering employment to those down on their luck and in dire need of an opportunity.
Bill was well known for offering a helping-hand up for many of his employees, always willing to advance a payday loan or bail a person out of a tight situation. Bill was a strong family man, and will be dearly missed
Bill is survived by his two ex-wives, Susanne Lewis and Susanne Cline of Seattle; his cousin, Ande Jo VanderHorst of Kalama; his two sons, Jason Lewis and Cameron Lewis of Seattle; and his granddaughter, Avery Nicole Bradley of Thiensville, Wis.
