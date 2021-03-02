Winona Jean (Boyd) Atkins, 82, of Sunnyside Wash., peacefully passed away and entered the arms of the lord, on February 27, 2021.
Winona was born on December 28, 1938 in Pavillion, Wyoming to the late Freeman and Eunice Boyd.
She received her education in Wyoming and eventually her family settled in Ephrata Wash.
Winona enjoyed the many years she spent working as an activity director for Sunny Haven, working with developmentally disabled community. After retiring, she spent her days organizing events and activities at the local senior center often playing bingo and cards, along with other activities.
Winona was a fun-loving, adventurous, good-hearted, kind person. She loved traveling, making new friends at every stop. Her family and friends will remember her as the life of the party, young at heart, and full of life and love; a legacy that she will want to continue through those she loved and touched.
She was a longtime member of the Sunnyside Eagles and VFW. She was also a faithful member of Cornerstone Church, always eager to attend Sunday service, accompanied with friends.
She is survived by her children Betty Franzoni, Rocky (Laura) Simmons of Sunnyside, Dave (Dorris) Simmons of Yakima, Dewain (Karen) Franzoni of California, Wesley (Cherrie) Simmons of Tennessee; sister Charlene Slatder of Oregon; and numerous grand and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her daughters, Mary Lou Ruelas and Kim Cruz; husband Kip Atkins; sister Althea Goor; and brother Douglas Boyd.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Winona’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.