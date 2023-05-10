Zachary David Thomas was born August 15th,1997 in Sunnyside, WA to Bo & Rachael Thomas.
Zac made his transition from this World to the next on May 5th, 2023. Zac grew up in Zillah, WA graduating from Zillah High School. Zac had a spirit that was too big to be contained. He did things his way. His sense of adventure pushing the limits and taking risks was all a part of his personality. Helping people and animals was also a huge part of who he was. His heart was so big and amazing. He felt things so deeply.
My son’s departure leaves a void that can never be filled. He was so generous, giving to others even if that left nothing for himself. Even in his death, my son is still giving. He is donating his organs as a beautiful gift to others.
Zac was preceded in death by his dad, Bo Thomas; his grandfather David Thomas; great grandfathers Walt Cullen and Les Ashlock; and his dog Dingo.
Zac is survived by his mom, Rachael Thomas (Doug White); brother Cody Thomas; nieces Anastasia and Luna; his love, Brianna Butler, which they had just found out baby Thomas is on its way; his best friend, his dog Ares; grandparents Dale and Kathy Cullen; aunt and uncle Christina and Darrel Rogers (cousins Michael & Hailey’s son Maverick); aunt and uncle Sherry and Joey Castilleja (cousins Mya, Aly & JJ); aunt Tami Cullen (cousin Triston); aunt and uncle Sonia and Roger Merck (cousins Alicia and Eric); great-grandmothers Mary Ashlock and Marjorie Cullen; and numerous other relatives that he loved dearly as they did in return.
Services will be held Saturday May 13th, 2023, at 1:11PM at Valley Hills Funeral Home, 531 S. 16th St. Sunnyside WA 98944.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.