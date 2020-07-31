MABTON — While the Sunnyside School District will have to wait until Aug. 7 for the School Board of Directors to make their final decision on the model chosen to reopen schools, Mabton Superintendent Dr. Joseph Castilleja announced on Tuesday, July 28, that Mabton School District will begin their fall term on Aug. 25 with the online Continuous Learning 2.0.
Dr. Castilleja wrote an open letter to the public, stating the decision was made after cautious deliberation.
“A lot of factors went into making this decision. It just came down to the safety of our community,” the superintendent wrote in his address.
The Mabton administrator explained to the community how the online learning during the spring term was developed in a short time because of the emergency shut down. Consequently, fall term will look different because of the experience gained.
Dr. Castilleja stressed moving forward with the intentions of doing the best teaching and learning. He urged students and parents to help make this happen.
“In the weeks and months to come, we will be working on new ways of collaborating, coaching, and informing our community on how to best maneuver through Mabton’s online learning model,” he conveyed.
With final words of encouragement, Dr. Castilleja implored students to gear up their mindset for the first day of school, Tuesday, Aug. 25, and stated “…we look forward to meeting you in the middle. Together, we will be better!”
