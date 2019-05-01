The 105-day legislative session ended on Sunday, April 28, with the governor and legislative leaders celebrating high profile issues — the welcomed call to expand and bring down costs in the state’s health care system was a significant step for all Washington tax payers.
However, the bill has provoked criticism from Republicans who say it amounts to the state meddling in private markets and could ultimately lead to the reduced availability of health care, especially in rural areas — alarming concerns which could affect residents east of the Cascades, issues which must be examined closely.
Dubbed Cascade Care, the proposal would create a state-contracted individual insurance option for purchase on the state’s insurance exchange by 2021. Proponents say rate caps for doctors will make the plans cheaper than insurance from private companies.
The state plan is supposed to improve affordability through standardized plan designs that are easier to understand and consist of lower out-of-pocket costs for consumers. Reimbursement rates would be consistent with Medicare rates that help ensure fair payments for providers and affordable costs for patients.
Cascade Care addresses the challenges of health insurance availability, as well as affordability. It directs the state’s Health Care Authority to contract with health plans across the state to offer coverage on the Washington Health Benefit Exchange, which guarantees coverage to anyone in the individual insurance market across the state.
Washington State looks to make progress in seeking to expand coverage and bringing down the rising costs of our health care system — still not affordable for most residents and with a possible reduced availability of care in rural areas, does this plan work for everyone or just those in Seattle, which we’re expected to pay for once again?
