At its founding, the United States of America was the first-of-its-kind: an experimental government based on the unalienable rights of life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness. Gaining our independence from Britain was, in a way, a changing of the tides – for those who declared themselves Americans, our future generations, and everyone in between.
Over the past 244 years, our country has grown and evolved into – what I believe to be – the greatest country in the world, and we must defend her with patriotism and pride. As Independence Day approaches, it is my hope that we can put our differences aside and remember that we all play a role in this grand experiment together.
The Founding Fathers wrote in the Declaration of Independence, “And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.” In Central Washington, we hold these words and this Declaration near and dear to our hearts.
We value life. We value our liberties. And we strive to ensure that our families, friends, and neighbors have equal opportunity to pursue happiness.
We come together to help one another through the hard times. We work hard to provide for our families and loved ones. We support the brave servicemen and women who defend and protect our country, and we honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. We build up our own businesses and serve our communities through dedication, entrepreneurship, and service. We welcome those from around the world, be they visitors to our nation’s national parks and natural wonders or immigrants who enrich our communities with different cultures and histories.
I am proud to be an American, and I am especially proud to represent our district in Congress. With our Founders’ words in mind, I will continue to work to ensure that the local voices of Central Washington are heard in our nation’s capital. The federal government has the responsibility to guarantee liberty and justice for all, and that is not a responsibility I take lightly.
I want to ensure the United States maintains her status as a global leader. By strengthening our alliances with countries like Israel and other partners around the world, negotiating modernized trade agreements like the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, and expanding clean, renewable energy sources like nuclear and hydroelectric power, we are securing a bright future for our children, grandchildren, and beyond.
As we reflect on the past, we look forward to the future. The United States of America is strong, and – even in the face of a global pandemic – I am optimistic we will come through these challenging times stronger than ever. I wish you a happy Independence Day, and I hope you have the opportunity to safely celebrate with your family and friends, cherish the truths we hold self-evident, and think about what we can do to continue our country’s legacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.