I love going to the fair and being a “wantabe” cowgirl since I was 5, I love rodeos.
Lucky for me, it’s fair week in Grandview and the rodeo will be there.
I’m looking forward to heading out to see animals of all sizes and shapes raised by local 4-H’ers and FFA kids.
I watch to stand on the city streets to enjoy the Thursday night Chamber parade. I want to visit all the exhibits and visit with friends and neighbors and admire the talents of the exhibitors.
More importantly I can’t wait to be in the grandstands to watch the grand entry and the first cowboy out of the bucking chutes.
There are sure to be some local boys and lady barrel racers for me to cheer to victory.
I’m also looking forward to eating corn on the cob and hotdogs at the Grandview Rotary booth in the food court after touring the commercial and organization booths on the midway.
Most people don’t give much thought to the hours that go into organizing the fair and rodeo by fair volunteers and the fair's Foundation. It’s a year-round effort and they do a great job.
Going to the “fair” is a time-honored activity in the Yakima Valley for area 4-H and FFA kids and their families. But not being involved with the kids, I don’t know the many hours moms and dads spent at the barns and exhibit buildings making sure everything is squared away for opening day – Aug. 7. The parents and kids are there all week, taking care of their animals who must be fed, groomed and prepared for the judging ring. Then there’s the sad moments when the animals are sold. It hurts when pigs with cute names like “Ginger” leave their handlers. I’ve seen more than a few wet cheeks when the gavel on the auction block bangs on a sale.
But the farm kids learn early that buying, raising and selling animals is just another cycle of life.
I encourage everyone to take time to visit the Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo held at Country Park, 812 Wallace Way.
I have a challenge for Grandview Mayor Gloria Mendoza – I’d like to meet her at the rodeo on Friday night at 7:30 p.m., dressed in boots and a cowboy hat. I’ll do the same and we’ll enjoy the rodeo action and watch the kids on the carnival rides.
Maybe we’ll enjoy some of those curly fries from one of the food court vendors.
See you at the fair.
