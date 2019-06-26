Summer has arrived in full form.
Walking outside is like exposing one’s self to a full-blown furnace.
I love it.
I don’t love being uncomfortable, but it is much easier for me to deal with heat than it is to deal with cold.
When winter strikes the Yakima Valley, I am cold outdoors and indoors.
With summer, I can find different means for cooling off… sometimes the air conditioning is a little too effective, however.
This is a time when children are outdoors, enjoying the parks and the pool. The sounds of laughter and joy are music to my ears.
I see people outside, enjoying their yards and their flower beds, cooking a summer meal and spending time together instead of hunkered down inside their homes.
There are some who share via social media their outdoor adventures. Hiking and boating are favorite past times of people I know.
Summer is a great time of year, a time when the valley seems alive to me.
In addition to all the family time, there are area events and fundraisers that keep people active on a regular basis.
This weekend, there is a St. Joseph’s Parish annual Springfest with a carnival and games, as well as food. There are WWII aircraft flying over Pasco’s airport for the Wings of Freedom Tour, and still a few graduation parties for those who chose to wait for the frenzy to die down. Let’s not forget… 4th of July celebrations are taking place up and down the Yakima Valley next week.
Yes! I love summer for bringing people together and shining a bright light on life in the Yakima Valley.
