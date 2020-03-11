With the story I covered on a dog being killed due to aggressive behavior and the K-9 who was also shot (and, luckily, saved), I can’t help but worry about my own four-legged fur babies.
I have two dogs, a Boston Terrier, Sally, and a Chihuahua Pug mix, Lucy. Now, my girls are by no means aggressive, but they do sometimes wander if left outside long enough.
There was once an incident while I was overseas, my Boston wandered from home and did not come back. My parents went through all the avenues of finding her while I sat in my Melbourne apartment, sick with anxiety and feeling helpless.
Fortunately, someone on Facebook reached out to my mother with a zoomed in photo of my pup in a pink harness that we did not buy her, in an unfamiliar backyard.
“I think this is your dog…” the woman had typed. The spade shaped white mark on the forehead of the dog was unmistakable. This was my Sally.
Someone had stolen her and my parents, through savvy and careful consideration, stepped up to the house she was taken to and got my good girl back.
I have seen similar scenarios play out here in Sunnyside, where dogs go missing, either through running away or being stolen and I can’t help but think of how we need to make sure we take care of our pets.
Registering your pets is vital. If you ever report them missing, you have proof that they are yours.
Spaying and neutering are also important in reducing homeless pets thereby preventing dogs running rampant in town and potentially, being put down.
However, the most important responsibility we have to our fur babies is teaching them to behave.
Admittedly, I’m not the best. I let Sally jump on me, and I let her lick my face, something my mom insists I shouldn’t do. That being said, Sally listens to me.
We have trained her to sit when told, to come to us, and to go lay down when she misbehaves. She does not present a threat to other dogs or herself because she will come to me when I call her.
That, and she’s about 20 pounds, if that.
We have the privilege of having these wonderful companions so we must take the responsibility of training and socializing them.
I don’t want anyone to lose their best friend and feel what I felt when I lost mine.
