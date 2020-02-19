I threw out my old diaries recently.
While cleaning my room, I found old diaries I had written. Expecting a trip down memory lane, I was instead flooded with these waves of anxieties and eddies of unhealthy feelings from long ago.
Initially, I couldn’t believe it. I had believed that my anxieties started when I was in university, but here it was. Staring me straight in the face.
Did you know that 1 in 5 kids living in the U.S. shows either symptoms or signs of a mental health disorder each year? In an article through NPR, Meg Anderson and Kavitha Cardoza expand and say that nearly 80% of children who need mental health services won’t get them.
I get it. I definitely didn’t talk about it with a counselor or otherwise when I was a youth.
Talking about mental unwellness isn’t easy. It means being vulnerable, admitting something is wrong. Nobody wants to feel that something is wrong with them.
Therein lies the issue. In high school, I had much more important things to worry about, I didn’t have time to have a problem.
However, I truly believe it’s important to not treat mental unwellness as a problem or an issue. It’s really no different than having a food allergy or asthma. Like with allergies or asthma, mental unwellness can also display physical symptoms, depending on the diagnosed mental disorder.
Just remember that it’s okay to not be okay.
Some things I do to combat it are talking with my loved ones or a counselor. The first step is the hardest, but once I opened myself up, I felt better instantly. I also try to get some physical activity in like walking. I try to eat healthy, try something new, or even expand my social circle.
I also threw out those old diaries. I shed that skin long ago and I only look forward to sunnier days.
