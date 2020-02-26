I’ve been home for about a year now and while I was planning my next move to Spokane or even Seattle, it never occurred to me that I might make some roots back home.
Living away so far away for four years took a toll on me more than I imagined.
I never got to see my younger brother play his favorite sport, baseball, at all during his time in high school. My sister gave birth to her second child. I missed it and her next two years of life. I didn’t even get to say goodbye to my beloved grandfather as he departed this world and moved onto the next.
There are so many other things that have happened to keep me tethered to Sunnyside, but no cord of communion was as strong than that of the one I have with my family.
I may not have made it to my brother’s games, but I was there for his graduation.
I may not have met Eva Lynn as she was born, but I’ve held her close on her third birthday and I was there for her older sister, Andie Jo’s sixth birthday at IHOP.
I couldn’t say goodbye to my Grandpa Dan, but I am able to open a book he’s given me to see his familiar inscription of a man waving at me, as if he was waving to me from beyond.
These moments make big city living pale in comparison. These things make me want to stay for a little longer to be with the family I so dearly missed.
I think I’ll stay awhile.
