My grandmother on my father’s side needs extra love this Mother’s Day and I am not going to be able to visit her to give her that much needed hug.
You see, she’s in the most at-risk category – age wise and she has underlying health conditions – and with my job, I worry that visiting her in any way could put her more at risk.
I celebrate Mother’s Day by praising all of the mother figures in my life; my own mother, my two grandmothers, and my sister who became a mother six years ago.
And this year, I will not be able to see my Grandma Cris and I miss her so much.
She tells the craziest stories and I never can tell where she’s going with it until she reaches the end – two hours later, sometimes.
Grandma Cris has always saved little trinkets and jewelry that she thinks I’d like, especially profile cameos. She’s been setting aside pins, necklaces, and earrings featuring silhouettes of women for me since I was a preteen.
I guess I’m getting more sentimental because I have not seen her the least since the shutdown occurred and she’s the one I want to see the most right now.
I want to listen to her crazy stories that never seem to end. I want her to offer me too much food which I wouldn’t dare refuse. Most of all, I want her warm hugs that are almost a little too tight.
This Mother’s Day, I decided to write her a letter. Something in my own handwriting, something she can keep forever and something that shows her I am thinking of her.
Maybe I’ll even give her one of my own cameos that I’ve collected outside of her gifts.
Happy Mother’s Day, Grandma Cris.
