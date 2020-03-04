Last week, I had the opportunity to go back to high school.
Now, this wasn’t a nightmare I had where I forgot a speech that I had to give in front of the class or being asked a question and giving the wrong answer. No, this was as real as ground under my feet.
I was assigned the task of taking photos of “Peter Pan” which is the latest musical production of the Drama Club.
At first, I was anxious to go back to high school because while I was a great student who thrived in extracurriculars, I struggled mentally. I found myself through theatre at SHS.
By participating in theatre, I discovered my preferred creative outlet. I loved acting with every fiber of my being. I loved being able to step into another character, developing idiosyncrasies of a role, and I adored singing. Theatre gave me a home and quite literally saved my life.
So, arriving back into the auditorium, this time out of costume and as a spectator, I couldn’t help feeling how surreal it all was.
It’s strange sometimes where life takes us. I always pictured myself in the theatre as part of a show, not as an outsider. I felt like I was an interloper as I walked into the high school not knowing how to check myself in at the office.
However, as I walked into the auditorium and watched the students scurrying to their places, I found myself smiling.
I still felt a part of that world just by being there. I was able to ask some students and director relevant questions and I was able to see the show from another angle.
In going as an audience member, I found have created another, different role for myself.
This role still involves being creative. It involves me going outside of my comfort zone and talking to people that I perhaps wouldn’t normally. Most importantly, I am being challenged to better myself daily.
With my mental eccentricities, I find that having daily challenges helps me flourish. I always have goals, I always have something to do, and I am always ready to create.
Theatre has saved my life again by reminding me I never really left it behind.
