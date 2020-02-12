Walking back into Sunnyside after four years of studying overseas, I couldn’t help but have the stomach-knotting feeling of a new girl on her first day of high school.
Would I make friends here? Would people think I was weird? I mean, I do wear bright colored makeup and have an unconventional style, but surely someone else here would, too.
These thoughts swirled around in my head as I walked familiar streets noticing how much had changed in my absence. A new brewery was in place of the old Funny Farm, the city square had hay bales to sit upon during Farmers Markets, and now we have a Ross. A Ross!
Then it occurred to me that I also had changed in the years I had been away from Sunnyside. I was no longer the bright-eyed 18-year-old with wanderlust. I had traveled and learned a great deal of lessons while I was away. Some of them were hard and well deserved due to my own gullibility and some were warm and taught me how family comes in many different forms.
These lessons and this path I’ve walked along has brought me back to Sunnyside where I can take what I’ve learned and apply it here at the Sunnyside Sun.
I want to be able to show a new and fresh perspective. I want to be able to learn more from the community now that it has undergone as many transformations as I have undergone myself.
Look out, Sunnyside. A new girl is in town and she’s ready for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.