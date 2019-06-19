I went to the Sort 4 the Cause to see what the western themed, two-man ranch sorting program was all about as hundreds of teams converged upon Sunnyside and raised a total of $72,000 to benefit three Yakima Valley charities.
The sporting action and cattle ranch lifestyle of the people participating in the three-day event was inspiring and courageous.
Riding to make a positive difference in the lives of others was easy to see thru the dust of the arena, where teams worked in harmony and cows moved with precision in competing against the clock.
Cancer is not bound by time, however, the strength to fight the disease at any time is what these teams were riding for and why they were so passionate about the competition.
Cows with numbers on their backs were sorted into another pen based on a numerical order. The cutting of cattle as demonstrated by well-trained steeds, controlled by their riders, was anything but linear.
I learned how a grassroots idea has evolved into meaningful event, which benefits all of us here in the lower valley. The organizers are on track to donate a half million dollars next year.
As time moves forward and the fight against cancer has continued to make significant breakthroughs in research and treatment — more people winning the fight against not only the disease but the time to win the battle.
I heard from a friend who received confirmation that she is cancer free and my response was, “I knew you were! And, I am glad you have confirmation of that truth.”
Now, I understand how these efforts have helped to provide all of us with more time to embrace the moment.
