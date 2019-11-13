On this Veterans Day, this former U.S. Navy veteran would like to thank all of you who make the time to serve or say, “thank you for your service,” to the men and women of the Armed Forces who have sworn an oath to defend our freedom and protect the ideals of this great nation.
There are many reasons why veterans, past and present have served in the military — a question which many have asked themselves during their time at bootcamp or amongst fellow service men and women standing in the chow line.
I never heard anyone express their purpose for enlisting because they were seeking to be thanked or felt they were owed something which wasn’t based on merit of achievement. That purpose was not ever relayed by the thousands of shipmates serving aboard USS Constellation, CV64.
In fact, most of us, from the ages of 18-25 in the mid 1980’s, did everything we could do not to be recognized as a sailor or in the military when off base and trying to fit in as a civilian. Clearly, it’s a different era and I am proud to see how our country and Central Washington communities are united on this front.
To those who recognize the importance of assisting military families, their spouses, children and parents are the unsung heroes at home who sacrifice more than anyone — thank you. They require just as much support as the deployed service member. Their role is vital to the overall mission as they are unsung heroes who help those on the home front keep going.
To those of you who have taken the time to express a heartfelt gesture of support for our past and present veterans and their families, you deserve to be acknowledged. Sometimes, it’s difficult for all of us to describe our appreciation for one another but a warm smile accompanied by an accepting gesture of gratitude pays it forward — like an unbreakable chain, an anchor of home.
