After nearly a year of remote Zoom meetings due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Sunnyside School District School Board held its first in-person meeting before 10 community audience members at SHS gym Monday night.
It was an evening of excitement on several levels for newly appointed board members Timothy Lemos and Jilliann Patterson.
The young parents with students attending the district schools, Lemos and Patterson are fresh new faces to the board of directors.
School officials said the board meeting will continue to stream over Facebook and in virtual platforms.
“But even I’m excited to see the community joining us tonight in person. It’s been a long time coming,” Michelle Perry commented Monday night.
Open meeting laws in the state were suspended with the COVID-19 pandemic in trying to maintain the public’s safety and minimize exposure to the virus.
For the public and the people who are elected to conduct the public’s business it has been a struggle to maintain a balance of community input and governmental transparency.
Sunnyside’s school board has led the way to open up in-person gatherings and this is big first step.
They are carefully adhering to the CDC approved safety measures to provide social distancing, masking and checking of temperatures.
In an auditorium with more than 700 seats, social distancing is not a problem as capacity right now is set at 35 people.
This is an example for how to proceed in a safe and responsible manner to ensure the public’s participation can be encouraged to assist in the decisions which effect education in our community and guide students on a successful path for on campus learning.
