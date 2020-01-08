A week into the new year and I am beyond any celebration of the past year of accomplishments or lack thereof or any momentary thought of looking ahead - daydreaming about the future of tomorrow, my life changing goals and bigger than life aspirations. What I am focused on to kick off my 2020 mindset is health and family.
I realize that eating a healthy nutritious diet is extremely important. I have a difficult time adhering to that important practice. In the coming year, I’m going to do a better job of trying to eat a more balanced diet at an earlier dinner time. And yes, I plan to begin a exercise program which will accompany my harmonious lifestyle approach in maintaining a lower weight-mass goal.
The time to stop making excuses begins today! I am guilty of placing blame on my job, work schedule or even my vehicle. If I had a dog, he or she would be called into question too. I have learned that when you point a finger at anyone or something else other than yourself, there are three fingers signaling you out.
Being honest and accountable is another noble character trait for aspiring to live healthier as well. Taking responsibility for changing one’s lifestyle can be stressful which I am trying to reduce this year. I understand too much stress can also take a toll on your health. Stress hits you in a variety of ways as a result of being technologically accessible.
I have already identified in my attempt to be honest, blaming the online world is not going to truly help me or my family in the long run. Stress can increase the risk of serious health issues and can affect your day to day tasks as well.
My primary care physician informed me of this truth after I met her for the first time on Monday morning. She directed me to try practices that can help fight stress naturally. Exercise more often, meditate, go to church and stay organized to tackle stress.
There are also medications which can be prescribed to help she assured me during our anxious visit. I explained to her my 2020 goals encompassed being truthful when looking at myself and would tackle the challenge head on to live strong. I have to be there for family when needed. Because most of all, they’re what matter most in life.
