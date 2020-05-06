Wishing moms everywhere a rich and wonderful Mother’s Day – celebrating from a distance at this time is genuinely meaningful as we keep our moms’ health and safety the priority.
There have been times where I was not able to celebrate Mother’s Day in person as life takes us in directions we have not planned for or even anticipated.
Especially now, I recognize the importance of embracing those moments with both arms and taking nothing for granted. Most of us have a special bond with our moms which makes it our very own – there is an unconditional love my mom has given to me, and I am forever grateful.
I realize how fortunate I am – growing up and relying on my mother’s love to guide me along the way, while striving to instill those lessons learned with an insightful gentleness and kindness upon my daughter and son as they experience life.
To this day, we both fondly recall throwing the football when I dreamed of being a professional football quarterback, while you learned about players statistics on the back of the trading cards as we played catch.
When life moved forward, we shot baskets with my children, your grandkids, after picking them up after school and doing homework at the park. I am comforted by the fact they will remember those special moments which make us all smile.
There was never a time you were too busy in listening to my hopes and dreams. I believe everyone deserves a mother’s love or at the very least, to be able to demonstrate the compassionate grace moms innately bestow for us to appreciate and honor.
I credit you for having made me into a man, constantly evolving and learning about my place in this world while treating others with kindness, compassion and love. That is what you have always taught me – to express myself and my emotions, unafraid of being vulnerable, strong in my personal character and with the ability to love and respect women.
You have always been proud of my accomplishments and accepting of my failures. You never let me give up on my dreams, no matter what obstacles were in my way. You have always believed in me, even when there were times, I did not believe in myself.
Thanks, mom. You mean the world to me and I love you.
