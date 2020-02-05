Being invited as a guest speaker to Sun Valley Elementary School’s kindergarten student of the month assembly was an exciting honor – one that I will proudly remember as my rite of community passage, Tuesday morning, Jan 28.
I have attended many student of the month programs, special school activities and campus assemblies as a proud parent and media professional but this was the first-time, I was invited to speak to a dedicated school of more than 500 kindergartners.
Their attendance and classroom accomplishments were impressive, and I couldn’t help feeling intimidated standing in the wings, patiently waiting for my cue. I was hopeful to make a quality impression and deliver a message which would have a lasting effect.
Then my imagination kind of took over. What if I tripped over my dress shoes in making my entrance – would I be able to play it off as a well-executed delivery of comedic value, probably not. I told myself using an internal voice of reasoning to simply breath.
I tried channeling my thoughts into something more constructive like going over the paper’s deadline of multimedia materials and usually that would occupy my mindset but that didn’t even help.
Anxiously watching the program through the wall of windows, I focused my attention on the proud parents’ beaming smiles in attendance. I found myself reminiscing about my children at that age and witnessing their academic accomplishments.
One of my personal promises I made as a parent was that I was going to always be present and actively participating in their lives – to make a positive difference was and remains my lifetime goal.
Sometimes, life doesn’t work out like we planned it but it’s the journey which adds to our quality of character of who we are or aspire to be at any moment in time.
Now, my moment of truth was here, and I received the cue to make a purposeful entrance. I didn’t stumble or drop the microphone; my voice or intentions didn’t falter. And even if I had tripped and fallen, I would have picked myself up and announced to those in the room, “I am happy to be here!"
