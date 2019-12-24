Giving is a lesson that if not given the chance to grow and expand can die an early death. Like any good habit, it must be practiced regularly, so that it will become second nature to give rather than receive.
It takes no effort at all to only think about one’s self, but what a joy it is to see people share their gifts with others, where in small or large gestures.
Locally, there are a lot of people making both the large and small gestures – in particular ones of compassion. Over the past two weeks, we have had the opportunity to see young and old people bringing joy to others with a rare sense of selflessness.
Helping to teach children the delights of giving has been the goal of administration at Chief Kamiakin Elementary for the two years. The idea has been to teach children how to give in a society that is very “me” oriented.
Staff and older students hosted a card making art class and operated a “Giving Store” so children could make and chose gift items for their parents.
The young artists also were able to share their holiday art with residents.
To watch as police officers take time on their days off and from their families to help children chose gifts for their parents is another example of how this community works demonstrate how to give to others.
There are few words which can truly describe the delight on the elders faces as the children sang them Christmas carols at Sunnyside Assisted Living.
Even the hardest heart must soften while watching children pick out presents to give to their parents.
All these selfless acts have only added to my renewed sense of what the Christmas season means.
