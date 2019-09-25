The community’s annual day of celebration, Sunshine Days, is at a critical crossroad and yet the timing for the crossroad might be perfect.
All small towns who host extracurricular activities have a dedicated small group of volunteers who show up early and stay late to get activities and efforts off the ground.
The force of those giving their time and energy is invariably dedicated, fierce but in short supply - it’s the way and the nature of volunteerism.
Sunnyside has an army of steadfast helpers who are behind the scenes at every corner of the community, creating good and memorable moments. Baseball teams get coached, volunteer committees set agendas and make decisions, while other volunteers perform cleanup activities and organize events.
The cycle of volunteering has contractions and expansions when volunteers age out, change priorities or activities need a facelift.
Such is the case in the Sunnyside with the ready to launch new Development Committee and Destination Sunnyside tourism and wayfinding volunteer teams – there is a synergy and an expansion in these key areas which directly contribute to our quality of life.
The retraction can be seen at the recent Sunnyside Days celebration. The all-comer’s parade which used to shine on a grand scale has diminished significantly. The large-scale activity, while emotionally still important to its citizens, is lacking in its character and scope. The parade and celebration is at an unsustainable crossroads – in deep retraction - and perhaps the tourism and destination work groups can lend expertise or assistance in order to encourage the rebuilding of the volunteer planners and do-ers to restore the celebration to its glory days.
