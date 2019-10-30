When I think of the military term, “stand down” those two contrasting words brought back an image of a time when I was having an American brand of beer and soaking up the sunshine out in the middle of the Indian Ocean on the 4.1 square acre, non-skid flight deck or floating beach as I liked to describe it, while stationed aboard the USS Constellation, CV64 “America’s Flagship.”
I don’t remember if it was Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s or the Fourth of July – it didn’t really matter much to anyone of us about what day it was. What I do recall most about that propeller-driven beach day was being able to take a break from around the clock, military flight operations in the Persian Gulf and hanging out with about 8,000 of my closest friends – shipmates and shooting the breeze about looking forward to the day when this moment would be a fond reminder of an easy-going time.
On Saturday, Oct. 19, I decided to make the trek out west to Yakima and attend the Stand Down Veterans’ Benefit Fair at the State Fair Park, Modern Living Building in Yakima. I had never been to such an event or even realized this has been an annual program for 20 years. So, I grabbed my camera bag and notebook – I was certain there was a story I could bring back for our Veterans’ Section which comes out on Nov. 6.
I made it to Yakima and found the Modern Living Building. There was a large themed banner fastened to two columns outside the entrance way that read: Veterans Stand Down – Welcome home veterans. By all the activity outside the building, I could easily distinguish I was at the right place and eager to walk inside.
And, by all accounts, it was a great feeling shared by the 650 veterans and family members also attending the event. Service members received benefit provisions and information from the supportive and caring assistance of more than 100 community volunteers.
Sponsored by the Yakima Valley Veterans Coalition, the constant wave of personnel joined in the program which lasted until about 2 p.m. The event consisted of more than 80 organizations advocating services and information to readily improve upon Yakima County veterans’ lives.
Alberto Muniz of Yakima was providing his haircutting talents to 23-year-old Deion Walop of Yakima, recently separated Army veteran. Muniz was adding to his practical skills and was less than 100 hours from completing his barbering credentials. And, at the same time, he was giving back and happy to be a part of the day’s activities. Walop was extremely pleased as well.
WA National Guard Yakima, Family Assistance Specialist Leroy Rothamel and his son, Ethan, a ninth-grade Eisenhower High School student, along with 70 JROTC members, distributed boots, clothing and surplus gear to veterans and their family members.
87-year old, Korean War Veteran John Simpson of Selah, made his first visit to the Stand Down and as supplies were running out, a pair of size nine boots were located for the distinguished soldier. Simpson was in his wheelchair and flashed a smile that exploded – catching everyone’s attention with a hopefulness that the boots would fit. Rothamel helped to get them on his feet as everyone watched.
Simpson was determined for them to fit and so was everyone else in attendance. As the boots slid onto his feet and were laced up, Simpson wanted to stand up in his new boots. And with Rothamel and his JROTC company’s immediate support, the Korean vet stood tall.
