The holiday spirit continues to glow throughout the lower valley as a steadfast beacon of strength and determination, which not only inspires us as a community but instills a hopeful purpose to making a resounding difference in the lives of others.
Over the past year, that faithful Yakima County reflection has been on display for all to see. We have all collectively contributed in leading by example to take charge of the COVID-19 pandemic while empowering our essential character to heroically shine through.
Those actions do speak louder than words and the character driven message, cultivated and passed down by generations of families adds to the quality of life here in Central Washington.
Our connection to the land and to one another, enables our voices to be heard. We may not always be in agreement, nevertheless we do exemplify a mutual respect for differing viewpoints and cherish the freedoms that veterans stand tall to defend and sacrifice to uphold.
Through this innate bond that clearly establishes our strong willed resolve and pioneering distinction that beams with a fruitful intensity for empowering dreams into realities, enabling all of us to live stronger.
As the close of 2020 nears, this year holiday tribute flowing in heartfelt sentiment with household family members are even more important than ever. This year has been a challenging and defining one for many of us, and New Year’s Eve is the perfect day to reflect and reset.
This will be a well-deserved time and milestone moment to look back on all of what we have accomplished and overcome, making the last day of the year one to be remembered and not forgotten; to honor our past as we look forward to creating a better tomorrow.
There is so much to be grateful for and the feeling of appreciation expressed by those across the valley who are able to see beyond the hardships of the pandemic, has been a unifying example for us all to carry forward.
The last 12 months have contributed to define our actions and the words we’ve expressed to describe those qualities of character which accurately portray the values and fortitude we seek to embody.
We are proud to be Americans and like the multi-generations of family members before us, we stand united in our belief we will triumph over any crisis – We salute the obstacles and sacrifices we’ve surmounted in 2020 as we eagerly embrace 2021 with open arms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.