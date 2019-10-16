This week marks my one-year rite of passage here in Sunnyside. I have been deep in self-reflection as fall has arrived with a frigid vengeance. The harvesting of hops and grapes seems like it should signal summertime fun – not the beginning of winter knocking at the door.
One of my first assignments was Sunnyside High School’s Homecoming Parade and subsequent Powder Puff football game. I was able to meet a great deal of the student body while traversing down Edison Avenue to Clem Senn Field. They provided their wide range of Grizzly Nation insights as they welcomed me onto their campus.
And now, I’ve experienced my second homecoming week and the Class of 2020 seniors have become familiar faces. As I look back on the beginning of my relocation to the lower valley, the spirited tradition is a friendly embrace which has now become a milestone for me.
I don’t know why it’s so important for me to explore or quantify time spent over the past 12 months. Maybe, I’m beginning to finally understand how important time is and how fast time passes.
Experiencing the four seasons in Central Washington and soaking up all the ambiance of Yakima County, time has flown. And, I want to be very clear – time hasn’t passed me by.
In fact, since landing here, I haven’t slowed down or wanted to. There’s too much to do and not enough time to do it all.
