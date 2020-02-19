Each winter for the past couple of years, the Yakima Valley Libraries has hosted a Winter Reading Challenge from Jan. 1 to March 31.
It’s a kind of bingo game where you fill in squares with the names of books from different genre to win prizes - but more importantly, it’s a challenge to spend a concentrated three-months of reading everything you can get your hands on. Which suits me just fine.
I am a self-taught reader and competitive by nature. So, a reading challenge is right up my alley.
Reading two or three books at time is a way of life, and it’s a habit I’ve successfully passed on to my children and grandchildren and, hopefully, to “the GGs” otherwise known as the baby great grands.
The GGs and I have already spent time with tons of books. I think their collection of little readers at my house is nearly as large as collections they may have at their grandma’s or at their home. I don’t know if they have favorite stories, but I do know they love to have stories read aloud.
I still remember my very first book. It was a discarded fifth-grade reader my mother found for me. She gave it to me, told me ‘to go outside and read it.’ At age six before I even started school, I started teaching myself to read. Mom did help with the really hard words.
The reader was filled with stories about a boy named Tommy Parker and a baseball game and a science story about frogs and their development.
It took me weeks to be able to read both stories, but I did. By the end of summer, I’d read all the really interesting stories in my little book and it set me on my life of reading.
Maybe I recall those two stories, because they were hard to read and indeed a challenge to a six-year-old with a slight speech impediment.
However, reading aloud was always hard for me.
Thank goodness for Dr. Seuss. He made reading even more fun and easier to read aloud. The rhyming and word play captured my imagination. “Cat in the Hat” became a favorite and remains one today. So, I plan to add that title to my reading bingo card in the square marked of “favorite reread book.”
In fact, I think I’ll make a little ceremony of revisiting a childhood favorite.
I’ll invite the GGs over, and we’ll have a tea party on March 2, which happens to be Dr. Seuss’ birthday. We’ll have cake and read “Cat in the Hat” and maybe “Green Eggs and Ham.” I think I better order some red and white striped hats for the occasion.
It’s time to start a new reading challenge.
