They arrived like a whirlwind, dropping backpacks, coats and gloves by the door, ready to get to work.
“When do we decorate the Christmas tree,” they both asked their great-aunt Sarah.
By the time I got home for lunch, the tree was completely covered in angels, hearts, ice icicles and stars.
“We need a star for the top,” they decided.
Sarah finds a teddy bear angel and that does the trick. “That is beautiful,” we all agreed.
I have to say for five- and a three -year-old, our little white tree is beautiful.
They were so careful about placing the ornaments on the tree. Sarah and I didn’t have to change a thing. We just set back and admired their work.
Andi Jo and Evalynn are the best and yes, I am partial to them. Who wouldn’t be?
Sarah and I have been banged up pretty good lately, but when my Granddaughter Veronica asks if we can watch the great-grand-daughters; well, we drop everything and get ready to play.
They normally go right to the treasure chest for their tea pots and cups, books, color book - all the things you need to have a party at great-grandma's house. On their most recent visit, every activity has been Christmas-centered, of course.
They have enjoyed holiday art projects and making Christmas gifts for their mother, with help from Sarah. Painting, coloring are normal projects, and next we will make Christmas cards to go with the presents.
We’ve baked cupcakes and frosted them—most of the frosting ended up on fingers and into tummies.
We’re making memories and messes all over the house. But we don’t care.
They are busy little girls, as eager for a story as they are for a good game of dominos.
My GG’s are fierce, funny and loving little girls, always ready for the next adventure.
We like adventures and we love making memories.
