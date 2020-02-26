March 10 is Washington state’s presidential voting day — and a day to declare party alliance.
For one day only, major political parties require voters to choose a party in order to participate in the nomination process.
Good news — the choice of party will not affect how you may vote in future elections; the election office claims. You only have to mark and sign the ballot on the envelope for your vote to count. That information is in English and Spanish on the Yakima County mail-in ballot.
There is a catch — the “and sign”.
Just a quick word about signatures. Make it legible. Most of us aren’t doctors and no one — especially the election ballot counters — can read scribbles. An illegible signature invalidates your vote. That I learned firsthand during the last elections.
Voting is too important to lose your voice because your signature is indecipherable.
Buddy the Yorkie and I have been listening to the debates, press conferences and looking at candidate’s backgrounds for months.
Now we must decide and I can only, according to the literature in the March 10 Ballot, vote for one candidate.
My vote is a candidate of whichever party I choose that the delegates must consider at its national convention. It’s a deadly important responsibility.
There is one other small catch on the ballot not to be overlooked. If I vote for “uncommitted” that allows those uncommitted party delegates who represent Washington to decide during the national convention.
There are 13 candidates on the Democratic ballot and one on the Republican.
As the is often stated — choose wisely — the fate of the nation is in your vote.
Just sign it legibly so it counts.
