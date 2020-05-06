Things have been pretty odd for those of us who spend a big chunk of our time visiting with family, especially family members not living in the same house as us.
The COVID-19 social distancing rules to stay home with the people who live in our house are feeling more restrictive and isolated each day.
As a mother and a grandmother, I know I’m missing those silly little moments of life that create memories. It hurts.
The birth of new grandchildren can’t be celebrated in the time- honored ways – the immediate counting of toes and fingers for example.
My friend is struggling as she wants to hold her new baby grandson born amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
In early March, who could anticipate that those precious moments would have to wait.
The pandemic controls our everyday lives and each of us must find new ways to celebrate those joyous occasions from afar even if there are damp tissues in hand.
This Mother’s Day is a prime example of how challenging marking favorite occasions has become.
I’m so thankful for social media posts. I still can see birthdays complete with the smeared cake and frosting on faces, even if I can’t be in the same room.
Even Mother’s Day will be less crowded around the picnic table this year. I think we can all agree that we can share a new mom’s day tradition and outsmart the loneliness of social distancing.
My friends in the hospitality and restaurant and retail industry have really put on their thinking cap to offer ideas to overcome any thoughts of loneliness.
For example, several small businesses have partnered to create brunch specials for Mother’s Day, and they will deliver.
Most of our favorite restaurants (trust me, you are all my favorites), are offering gift cards but more importantly special menus for delivery or take out. I haven’t placed my order yet because I’m still trying to decide what I want to eat.
I do know one thing I would love to receive – homemade cards from the Great-Granddaughter Andie Jo and Eva Lynn and a bouquet of dandelions left on my front step would make me so happy.
I’ll try very hard to stay on the right side of the front door.
