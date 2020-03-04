It’s been four days since I saw Buddy. He is either on a walk-about, he has run away, or someone has taken my rascally, shaggy yorkie puppy.
I’m worried because he didn’t even pack his favorite squeaky toy before leaving.
No one in our neighborhood has seen hide or hair of my little traveling pal. He hasn’t turned up on any of the lost and found dog sites or at the area humane society shelters and I begin to despair.
It’s just that I miss his little brown eyes peeking out at me in morning, daring me to force him outside so the cat can come in.
It’s worrisome because for the last week, he hasn’t paid much attention to the cats. He preferred to grab his toy and crawl up in my lap and take a nap.
He disappeared Saturday when the new gate in the backyard apparently failed to latch.
We’ve been doing some minor yard work on the dog yard fence. Obviously, I’m not a very good carpenter or he wouldn’t have been able to escape so easily.
He is probably out there somewhere racing after cats and running away when they turn on him. He loves riding in cars, but I don’t think he would jump into just anyone’s car. He normally doesn’t like anyone but me. He only tolerates Sarah and a few others.
I feel so guilty about his disappearance and a little depressed. I have grown fond of his yapping little self.
He loves to play fetch, but he doesn’t always like to give up his ball for that game. It’s his and I can’t have it.
He is a champion squeaker toy killer. It rarely takes long for him to demolish even the toughest toy simply to silent the hidden squeaker.
I find myself going to the door every morning and every night calling for him. I even squeeze one of his favorite squeakers hoping he’ll hear it and race back home.
So far, the independent little rascal has failed to answer. I even left out some of his favorite food. It vanished, but I think the neighbor cats took care of the unexpected treats.
I plan to put up some photos of him around the neighborhood and at the local convenient stores, hoping someone will call with his scraggly butt in tow.
I’m hoping his little adventure comes to a happy end.
I won’t be happy until he is safe back in my lap.
