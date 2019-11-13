The flags waving on Sunnyside streets Monday were there because of the dedicated service of our Sunnyside volunteer and paid firemen.
I’m not sure how long the firemen have been posting the flags on national holidays. I do know that each time I drive the flag-lined streets of our city, I’m uplifted by the sight of Old Glory. Each time, I say a silent word of “Thanks” to our first responders for taking on the responsibility of posting the colors.
I applaud their dedication to being up early to post the flags without fanfare. They set the flags as the sun rises and retrieve them as the sunset approaches.
I know it is a labor of love for Fire Captain Tony Castillo, who has organized the flag postings for many years.
Recently, he set about raising money to replace damaged flags and standards for poles as well as launching a fundraising campaign to add more flags to our streets. He would like to see those flags posted the length of Yakima Valley Highway. So, would I.
It was a part of his and many others’ vision to let the Yakima Valley know Sunnyside is a patriotic city.
Afterall, we have a ‘one of a kind’ veterans’ monument in the Jerry Taylor Memorial Plaza. Few cemeteries have a Veterans Plaza like the one at Lower Valley Gardens. Both stand in homage to the men and women who protected our homes and nation.
The silent and faithful posting of our nation’s flag by our firemen is just one more reason to be proud and grateful to be a resident of Sunnyside and of the United States.
We thank you Sunnyside Fire Department personnel.
