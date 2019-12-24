In a home with five cats, and two dogs, the chances of having a cat in a Christmas tree is just a reality.
Cats love to climb. They shoot up to the highest spot in any room if barked at – which is Buddy the Yorkie’s favorite training tool.
Cats love to bat things around and – if bored – just knock things on to the floor, just like “Mayhem” in the Allstate Insurance commercial.
Add bright lights of a Christmas tree, disaster ensues. In self-defense, we have learned a few tricks to keep the cats off the branches. Our favorite method is a nice big spray bottle of ice-cold water, when if applied swiftly, is a pretty good deterrent.
This holiday we were able to pass this tip on to our great-grand girls’ (the “GGs”) for the training of their recently acquired little Siamese-mix kitten ever to known as “Baby Gandalf.”
As luck or fate would have it, Baby Gandalf wormed his way into their lives just as the Christmas tree was being set up. So, of course, the poor baby is constantly in trouble.
It is hard to train cats to stay out of trees, just check out the thousands of YouTube cat involved tree disaster videos. Cats of all ages love new obstacles to climb on.
However, after years of being hit with a cold blast of water, most, maybe not all, of our cats are content to sleep under the tree rather than climbing inside.
There is always a rebel cat – one allergic to training of any sort. We have one of those now – one we call “Little Bits.” He regularly gets the snot smacked out of him by “Munchkin”, one of the older cats who has taken on the job of training himself. He has not quite learned all his lessons, but Munchkin is the boss.
We remember one Christmas when we received black and white orphan kittens who missed their mommy. They slept under the tree from the very beginning. Whenever we looked for the pair, they could found be wrapped around one of the little houses decorating the tree skirt asleep. It was warm and safe.
“Boots” and “Lulu” slept a lot. They never offered to bother any of the low hanging ornaments.
Not all our cats have been so calm around the plethora of Christmas decorations about the house.
Still we are content that with judicial applications of sprayed mist on his fur, the GGs and Baby Gandalf will all enjoy the Christmas festivities and live to tell the story.
After all, if we can manage with five cats, two dogs – one who is very naughty – then Baby Gandalf will have a happy home and will enjoy many Christmases to come.
