At the best of times, Buddy, my infamous Yorkie, is a tough canine to take on a walk. On icy mornings, there is no way the little guy is stepping anywhere outside. If it is cold.
Letting him out to do his business requires less than a second for him to demand instant reentry.
On those rare occasions we do try walking around, Buddy prefers short bursts to run after the neighborhood cats. So, I usually hold him as we take a slippery winter excursion across the front yard.
Okay, so it was only slippery Tuesday morning, but you get the drift. Walking anywhere on frozen ground is tough, especially the long walk from my car in the parking lot to the office front door.
Bundled up like a snowman and walking like a penguin, I barely made it inside. I’m a nervous wreck by the time I get to the door, in fear of landing on my backside.
I can’t imagine my ordeal if I had to carry Buddy in addition to my usual purse and camera bag.
I’ve been explaining to him why I must be extra careful not to fall on the ice. The walking like the tuxedoed Emperor Penguin is no exaggeration.
I’ve been reading about how winter walking is different than a summer afternoon stroll. Being a bit flat footed makes my winter pace more than awkward, it is dangerous.
Wearing my pretty, warm, but totally inappropriate snow boots also doesn’t help. There isn’t enough tread or grippers on the bottom, plus they hurt my toes. So, I’m walking like I’m hobbled as well as clumsy. It might help if I can trim my toenails. But that won’t stop Buddy from laughing at me in his evil little way.
Buddy is not a walker. For that matter, neither am I. It used to be nothing to walk three or four miles a day, but knee injuries and back injuries allowed me to succumb to a more sedentary lifestyle.
A three-pound squirmy terrier who yips at anything that moves is not necessarily a wonderful exercise pal.
Buddy is, however, a great car passenger, a great leg warmer and he can be found keeping my feet warm on cold winter nights.
We just can’t walk together on ice.
