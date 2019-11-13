I’m the individual whose 4X4 windshield finds the sole flying rock on the freeway (that was on Veterans Day). I’m also the grandma who trips over both the cat and the pumpkin on the porch and does a hard-left hip slam into the rose bush (that was last week).
Yes, I’m the forever awkward and chosen one. If there’s any chance of a weird twist occurring during some routine activity, it’s a badge of distinction which I have come to humbly wear.
My tenure in the Army was no different. Following a mandatory Swine Flu shot, it was my squadron which was most affected by the tainted batch of flu vaccine. Five died and I contracted a very rare form of polio.
As a twenty-year-old home visiting the folks on leave, the symptoms came on fast and hard. My lifelong angel, Dad’s best friend, Doc Turner, had just supported a best friend through a bout of the strange Guillain-Barre’ polio.
He immediately recognized my symptoms, and called ahead to the ER, giving the doctors there the insight. He saved my life. The disease was so rare and there was no intervention for it, as there is now.
122 days in the hospital, nearly two of those months in ICU on a respirator only able to move my head and unable to talk, down 63 pounds.
For years, I felt shame at being unable to complete my entire tour. As I matured, I belatedly understood, “Hello” — no one controls polio.
So, I am that woman veteran in your midst. The one without an Army hat or bandana a top their head — in its place, a banner of red, white and blue securely draped around my neck. I’m the proud spouse of my better half, an Army vet husband — but I do want to fly my own patriotic colors. There are 2,000,000 women veterans in the U.S. — so we’re out there. The mailman will be delivering my U.S. Women Veteran decal for the back of my FJ tomorrow.
Watch for me!
