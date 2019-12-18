A blue moon ago, I learned about rhetoric as I earned a degree in it. Rhetoric has a negative name in politics but a positive one in debate and writing. It was the writing version which lit a fire in me.
As the daughter of the hardest-headed man in Oregon (as my late Dad used to bill himself), it was most natural that I, too, would like to be as right as possible, more often.
Rhetoric in its purest form shines bright lights on unconventional or little used ways to see and discuss the world. Is something green or red? The rhetorician may say, it’s somewhere in between, or actually a shade of purple or looks both, depending on the way you look at it. Rhetoric suggests alternative methods to consider life. Arguers love to argue, so learning a third or fourth of fifteenth option is available to me, well, bravo, lightbulb, epiphany, eureka!
This knowledge has helped me infinitely as a mother helping kids brainstorm young adult choices. It’s helped me crack codes when trying to create a thesis for academic papers or wheedle my better half to consider a dream or idea. He is the homebody and I, the wanderer, so many divergent conversations and therefore, so many tools needed to win with two alphas in the house.
Having my small-town eyes opened through the art of rhetoric has shown me how brilliant and varied life is - if I keep my eyes wide open all the time.
We are currently doing dental-tourism in Arizona. It’s kinda’ the wild west here where neighbors burn truck tires in tightly situated neighborhoods, with a .45 strapped on giving passersby the side eye. Seniors are having fun as fast as they can here, so holiday routines are whatever makes one happy. In the wild west, Christmas is celebrated in the alternative, so rhetorically – anything goes. No decorations, a hand-built display made by a creator with no building talent, a wide, red string tied around a fence post, bright silver tinsel strung over an inflatable Minnie Mouse – to each their own.
As someone whose one DIY holiday decorating talent is pinning as fast as I can to Pinterest with no intention whatsoever to head to JoAnn's Fabric for follow up, this wild west Christmas du jour makes the most sense to me – there’s many a way to celebrate the season, bravo, lightbulb, eureka!
