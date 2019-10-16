The year was 1964, the location was Dayton, Wash., and the time was the shank of every summer early morning, but no matter, the oatmeal was hot, the brown sugar and homemade raisins abundant and the radio dial tuned to KWHIT at 7:30 a.m. - every single morning.
For the uninitiated, 7:30 sharp meant time for Mrs. Dingle to start her daily 30-minute radio show, “Mrs. Dingle’s Diary.” For those living outside Dayton, Mrs. Dingle might conjure up some hilarity, the name so full of onomatopoeia.
For those of us in Dayton, with no television and the vast tedium of chores always waiting to consume our days, she was our guilty pleasure and gateway to learning of need in the world.
Mrs. Dingle was rich at the bank, and more so in spirit. She was a Columbia County business owner and fixture of an origin I have never explored. But she was the original, omniscient benefactor within my grandparent’s small farming community.
From her, Gram and I learned Darlene down on the Patit had lost her electricity and Paul, her husband had the only car for two more days, and the baby needed milk because the fridge needed electricity and on.
Gram and I would have note pads from Dayton Columbia Bank with green lettering and write down, “Take milk to Darlene.” Next Mrs. Dingle might try to hawk her four-piece melamac set for the ‘little lady to entertain with’, then tell us of three orphan kittens crying outside her store. Gram wrote down, “Take two kittens.” When the 30-minute show wound down, Gram and I would always sprint to her robin’s egg blue 1957 four-door Chevy and head for milk, Darlene’s, then the front of Mrs. Dingle’s store to scoop up a new mouser or two.
Gram and Mrs. Dingle are my foundation for seeking a good deed to do every day. I am in no way aspiring to earn good karma, but Mrs. Dingle with her scratchy, screechy radio voice had a point - someone, and it might as well be me, needs to pay attention to those without resources and offer up a hand. I get true anxiety when I don’t help in some way, each day, I have plenty. Thanks Gramma Laura Pearl and Mrs. Dingle, thanks a lot.
