We had late summer, no air conditioner days for a minute last week, directly followed by sweatshirts and sweaters, the very next. The seasonal change is not shilly shallying around this year. Are you ready?
Change of season means everything to some and very little to others. For growers with fall crops to harvest: fruit, hops, apples and grapes, it’s a relentless push. Crews are in the field and in production handling, continuously, until harvest is a wrap. For Seneca and Zirkle employees this year, it’s for all the marbles. Their respective 2019 pear and apple production seasons are the very last for the local employees. This fall will be the most memorable in the most unplanned way.
At the reverse end of the seasonal spectrum are K-12 teachers and paras who just launched their classes, getting new schoolroom rhythms established. The herding of Jell-O and embedding of knowledge is pervasive. College professors are not far behind – it’s harvest season for academic laborers among us, building and updating their curriculum – class starts next week. Fall changes everything for instructors, while parents just completed their three months of summery duties. Changes.
On the home front, husband wears his summer attire until the frostbite rides shotgun in his pickup; wears shorts and tees while supervising grandson removing air conditioners and wrapping pipes. I go after the flannels when the weather drops below 65 and keep an eye out for cabbages sales. It is homemade sauerkraut making time and all the other pickling and preserving, best be done.
With all the season changing mandates, I am happiest of all, planning for our fall family cooking competition. It’s our close out of summer extravaganza, called BaconFest, a bacon potluck free for all. All dishes must have bacon as the main ingredient and are kept top secret until Fest day. There are prizes for bacon royalty, for most innovative, for the wow factor and for the grands, a best bacon joke competition.
As a summer-oholic and a bacon-ophile from birth, this is the greatest way I know to welcome Fall. My five pounds of pepper bacon is in the freezer – and in my own way, I’m ready - welcome Fall.
