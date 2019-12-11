Sunnyside will go into my book as the community that won’t quit.
After a week of covering Christmas events, political races, a federal lawsuit and more, I have to hand it to Sunnyside - you don’t know how to quit – and that, is how life gets better, communities improve, things get done and the new chapters are written.
I wish I could aptly express my respect for the six candidates who pressed on in three Yakima County races, which tied, were recounted, and were decided by a single vote.
Unless you have stepped into the elected official ring, you cannot know how it feels. As a former twice elected city councilwoman, I know, candidates and officials are forever scrutinized - so don’t have a bad day that shows. You will always be disappointing someone, so make sure your opinions are strong and skin is thick.
But to run half yearlong race, only to have it decided by a single vote – to each victor goes the spoils. I congratulate Mike Farmer on his return to the public stage – I am certain he will find the city in excellent shape and poised for more progress.
To the current mayor who is serving as the first female mayor of the city – hats off. She and I grew up in the era where women were not allowed to wear slacks in school, not allowed in wood shop class and were considered renegades if we chose to do other than meet the expectations of everyone else. Bravo! I predict another chapter for our first woman mayor.
The Destination Sunnyside group grows stronger, more strategic with their plans and outreaches. It was a beautiful year of making happy spaces, enticing events – and the coalesced team is just getting started. I foresee more growth and more reach – getting out the word that Sunnyside has a wealth of crown jewels to enjoy.
Astria Health put on outstanding large-scale holiday events, back to back, in the face of ongoing, exhausting, bankruptcy examination. They have a vision and a plan, and if one took the time to look, its future was fairly evident in the quality and access of its community events this week.
The city prevailed as of Dec. 6, in its lawsuit brought against them by the State AG office. No small accomplishment. This sort of activity can taint elected officials resumes and tarnish the city’s quality of life reputation for years. Although the judge left the suit open to refiling or appeal, it is still a strong win for the city leadership and its legal team.
And don’t forget about the choice of Vicki Baker as the first women Yakima County Commissioner in 20 years.
You all wore me out this week with the multitude of fascinating stories to write; and this is the best kind of exhaustion.
