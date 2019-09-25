It was a standoff of record proportions, the she side of the household in favor of a long-coveted car; while the he side thought moderation should prevail, final comment, as he climbed into his Toyota Four Runner Tacoma. In the decade and a half of co-existence, the tale of the two immovable stubborn alphas attempting at making mutual decisions, is now family lore.
There are two living rooms with two sets of furniture in our house: the man room full with young boy baseball mitts, hand hewn tools, his single guy white leather coach, repurposed lamps, framed diplomas, yards of shoes and rows of baseball hats, ceramic crocks and a 72-inch fire stick TV.
My she room is outfitted too in a shade of yellow far too cheerful for him; no tv, uncountable stacks of books, grandma’s 1919 high school diploma, a laptop, a couple of leather recliners and a few pieces of questionable country recyclables and so many family pictures.
I appreciate and use social media. He loathes it but asks how I know things. His social media name is JimmyCoed. I gave it to him when he returned to school and finished his degree at 53. He is also frequently called JimmyCoed by my friends he’s never met, in public.
He barbecues everything and the rest, cooks healthy from scratch. I consider a large bowl of Raisin Bran a full meal. You understand.
The car stand-off was nearly three weeks long. Politeness prevailed, but the pressure built.
At a particular ‘kids have been gone for a while’ point in life, adults want things which are not practical.
I am sure you know how it turned out. But consider how karma may get a word in. After a month of waiting for my new license plates have arrived finally! I unwrapped them last night and my WA State plates, read: BBQs6997.
