Christmas Day lands on December 25 every year. It is filled with children opening gifts, carols being sung, preparing feasts and goodies, and spending time with loved ones.
There is also the time before Christmas Day.
The whole season has more to offer. We decorate, send cards, write letters to Santa, watch Christmas movies, buy gifts, and read the Holy Bible in Luke Chapter 2.
But do we honor Christmas in our hearts and try to keep it all the year, as Ebenezer Scrooge once promised?
There are plenty of ways we can honor Christmas.
Here are some ideas: give to a local food bank, share an uplifting post on social media to brighten someone’s day, send a care package to someone in a nursing home.
There has been evidence of kindness in the lower valley this year. Lighted trucks have passed through neighborhoods for some cheer. Hundreds of cookies were baked and given to friends and neighbors. Anonymous gifts and money were dropped off at unsuspecting houses. The opportunity is always there to give of ourselves.
How do we keep Christmas all the year?
Virginia O’Hanlon was thinking about Christmas in mid-September when she wrote a letter to The New York Sun asking if there is a Santa Claus. Easter has a direct connection to Christmas because of the birth, life and death of Jesus Christ.
Let us honor Christmas by being more charitable all year and give of yourself every month not just in December. The spirit of Christmas can be in our hearts with the acts of kindness we do every day.
My hope is that we can all keep Christmas after the lights and decorations are put into storage. I will try to honor it well past December 25.
Will you?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.