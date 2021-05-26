As Memorial Day approaches this year, I recall lyrics to “God Bless The USA” by Lee Greenwood.
“If tomorrow all the things were gone/
I worked for all my life/
And I had to start again/
With just my children and my wife”
These past 15 months have been hard on everyone. Things were gone that people did work for all their life. They did have to start again with just their families for support. Two months ago I also got knocked off balance – my wife was diagnosed with cancer. I was in shock for some time.
Another line from that song comes to mind:
“I thank my lucky stars/
To be living here today”
I am very grateful that my wife is still here today. My kids and I are still healthy and able to help her.
Living in this country means having health care available for my wife. Also, my kids are able to have an education and I am free to work to provide for my family.
“‘Cause the flag still stands for freedom/
And they can’t take that away”
Here in Sunnyside, we care for our families. That includes our community, social and church families.
So, this Memorial Day “I won’t forget the men who died” who gave me the right to be free. I will “gladly stand up next to you” and be there for my family, friends and community.
I’m proud to be an American and live here in Sunnyside.
“‘Cause there ain’t no doubt/
I love this land/
God Bless the U.S.A.”
