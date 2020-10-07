As we observe National Newspaper Week – October 4-10 this year – it is time to pause for a moment and reflect on the global and national issues which have shaped and added character to our local stories with relevance and importance, making the Sunnyside Sun Newspaper a real news source of community information and trusted journalism.
When Andy McNab purchased the Daily Sun and acquired sole ownership on Dec. 1, 2018, the retired media veteran with more than 40 years of publishing experience witnessed a newspaper that needed to reconnect with its community.
“… A community where I wanted to do my part in making a difference,” McNab said in a news article published on Nov. 21.
On Wednesday, Dec. 5, The Sunnyside Sun, a weekly newspaper, made its debut and was re-introduced as the lower valley’s largest community newspaper. The business office is located at 600 S. 6th St. in Sunnyside’s historic downtown.
There have been many positive changes at the Sunnyside Sun during the almost two years of new ownership but one goal remains the same – to earn our reader’s trust by objectively reporting and writing accurate news stories which empower people to make informed decisions.
And during this time of the COVID-19 pandemic as our communities need quality news and information more than ever, The Sunnyside Sun continues to be there on the frontlines, side by side with our constituents, while providing dedicated newsgathering and engaging storytelling materials.
The Sunnyside Sun has diligently reported on the continuous health updates provided by the Yakima Health District. We have kept our readers informed with the important decisions regarding opening schools and we have highlighted the many positives our local residents been experiencing through the tumultuous pandemic period.
Now more than ever, the public wants and needs quality news and information, but the major tech platforms still refuse to compensate most news publishers, even while they pay other creators for the ability to distribute music and many other kinds of content.
Publishers are also losing tremendous advertising revenue because of the pandemic.
David Chavern, President & CEO of News Media Alliance encourages people to contact their members of Congress to support the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) which would allow news publishers to collectively negotiate with tech platforms, such as Google and Facebook, for fair compensation for use of journalists’ content. This safe harbor bill would help news publishers, especially local news publishers, recoup some of the advertising revenue usurped by the platforms and continue to reinvest in providing the high-quality journalism we all rely on.
