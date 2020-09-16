As a rural and agricultural haven of farmers, ranchers and people who appreciate this quality of lifestyle here in the lower valley, our relationship with animals and the environment is constantly evolving but our duty to ensure their care and humane treatment is a community responsibility which should never waiver.
The establishment of a lower valley animal rescue group, a grassroots organization covering Grandview to Zillah represents a vital community service we could all be proud to call our own – to reunite pets with their owners, shelter those in need and find new homes for animals that are lost, without a permanent home or for those animals that, for our own security, shouldn’t be roaming our streets.
The nonprofit agency would be able offer low cost vaccines, spay and neutering services, coordinate pet adoptions while trying to convince residents to visit the organization first for that special family pet, greatly benefiting everyone.
In addition to the many programs and education outreach activities to improve standards of care and wellbeing for animals, rescue supporters also seek to end animal abuse – which comes in many forms such as a result of negligence and failure to act properly or harm that results from deliberate acts.
Education is required when those lines may sometimes become blurred between what is intentional and what is not. In the case of neglect, abuse can be the result of ignorance, such as when a pet owner didn’t recognize that a pet needed veterinary treatment; or when it is the result of behavior that a person should have known would cause harm to animals but allowed to continue.
Abuse can also be the result of overt cruelty to animals. Deliberate acts of cruelty include torture, beating or maiming animals as well as activities such as dog fighting, which result in severe pain, injury and death to the animals involved.
Our deep-rooted appreciation and respect for the bond between agriculture and animals makes our lifestyle extraordinary and one that is readily witnessed and embraced daily – an example for westside city folks to follow.
Animal domestication, agriculture and animal husbandry, the branch of agriculture that deals with the care and breeding of animals has been significantly influenced by generations of families here in Yakima County. Many historians consider the development of agriculture to be the most important event in human history.
The animal welfare ethic that unites us all and is proudly expressed throughout the region, “If we take care of the animals, the animals will take care of us.” A theme which has served mankind over the past 10,000 years.
In this enduring and fundamental pact, where hands-on animal care and environmental stewardship exists and flourishes – we call this special relationship the human-animal bond that should be carried on by a recognized lower valley animal rescue group with community support and participation.
